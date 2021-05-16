Ieq Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

