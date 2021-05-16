Ieq Capital LLC Sells 33,945 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

