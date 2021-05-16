Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

