Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.34 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average is $177.51. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

