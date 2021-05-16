IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $61.00 million and $1.83 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

