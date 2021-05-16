IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Shares Down 4.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 1,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

