Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 13,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

