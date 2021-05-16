Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 29,705 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

