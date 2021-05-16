Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 3,857 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

