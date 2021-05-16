Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 110,711 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 370.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

