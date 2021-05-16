IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

IAG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 263,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

