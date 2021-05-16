I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,440.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $1,440.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00726198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $979.53 or 0.02043155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,868,915 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

