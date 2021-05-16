HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $78.18 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003562 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $78.18 million and $22.26 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

