HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $15.58 on Friday. HUYA has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

