Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

