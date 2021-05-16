Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 20,583 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

