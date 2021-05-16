Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. 5,161,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

