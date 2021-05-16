Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

