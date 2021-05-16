Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

