Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 115,088 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,305,000. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

ATR stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.