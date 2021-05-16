Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,547,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.57. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

