Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,527 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 1,537,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

