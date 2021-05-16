Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$36.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

