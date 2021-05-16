Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.