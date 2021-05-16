Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

