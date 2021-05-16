HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $8.60 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

