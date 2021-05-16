Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

