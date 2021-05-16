Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.75. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of £110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

