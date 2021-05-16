Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 472.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.37 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

