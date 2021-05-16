HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.67 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $582.81 million and approximately $586,286.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005910 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001955 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00055576 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

