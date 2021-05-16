Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

