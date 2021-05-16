Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 9,355,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,515,160. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

