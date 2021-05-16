Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

HWX stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$889.68 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

