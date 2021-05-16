Head to Head Comparison: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) vs. Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and Glu Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.00 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Glu Mobile $411.40 million 5.36 $8.87 million $0.06 208.33

Glu Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and Glu Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Glu Mobile 0 10 2 0 2.17

Glu Mobile has a consensus target price of $11.87, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Glu Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% Glu Mobile 1.44% 2.79% 1.55%

Summary

Glu Mobile beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc. engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo and Kristian Segerstrale in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

