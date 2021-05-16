Head-To-Head Comparison: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEMIG and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50 NRG Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEMIG presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 655.56%. NRG Energy has a consensus target price of $47.58, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NRG Energy pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83% NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEMIG and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.60 $792.38 million N/A N/A NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.86 $4.44 billion $3.96 8.67

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG.

Volatility and Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

NRG Energy beats CEMIG on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

