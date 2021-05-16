HC Wainwright Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $55.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $476,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

