HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.