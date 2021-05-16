Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HAYW has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

