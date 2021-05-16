Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.