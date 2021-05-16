Hatton Consulting Inc. Makes New $459,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

