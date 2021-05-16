Hatton Consulting Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.0% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

