Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 286,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

