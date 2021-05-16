Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce sales of $316.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,005. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.