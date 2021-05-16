Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Up 6%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.91. 4,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

