GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $78.20 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001008 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,237,493 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

