Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

GH opened at $112.84 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,664,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

