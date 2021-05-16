GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%. GTY Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

