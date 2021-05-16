Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

