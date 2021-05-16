Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $412,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IYH stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

