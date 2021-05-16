Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UNH opened at $409.80 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

